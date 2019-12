Perryburg Twp. Trustees advocate zoning caution

LIME CITY — Township trustees approved a $12.7 million tentative appropriations budget for 2020.

“Our general fund in the year of 2017, compared to the end of the year this year, is down $2.5 million,” trustee Gary Britten said. “We’re down to $5 million, and something. Back in 2011 we had $9.3 million. We can’t continue to dwindle away.”

General Fund

2010 $9.0 million

2011 $9.3 million

2012 $9.0 million

2013 $8.3 million

2014 $7.5 million

2015 $7.9 million

2016 $8.3 million

2017 $8.2 million

2018 $6.5 million

2019 $5.6 million

Britten had brought the issue up at a special meeting held Dec. 9 on discussions about improvements or replacement of the township building.

“Everybody has to live within their budget. With the tax money and the levies and everything else that’s been given,” Britten said to the various administrative department officers.

“I’m going to hold you to it and I hope the other two do too, because it’s not sustainable any more. If we want to spend a million bucks or more on a building, I don’t know where we’re going to get it.

Britten also asked fiscal officer Shirley Haar for a report on when tax abatements will be ending for businesses.

Trustees unanimously approved the 2020 tentative appropriations budget for $12,732,943.

In follow-up questions Britten said “We took a big hit and a lot of it was Glenwood Road. Roughly $2.2 million, and Hull Prairie was another one at approximately $1.2 million. Voters put me into this position to watch their money.”

In other business, on the 2020 Perrysburg Township Board of Zoning Appeals Russell Miller will be returning for a five-year term and Linda Wilker will be returning as an alternate member for a one-year term. The board is still in need of one more alternate member.

The 2020 Perrysburg Township Zoning Commission will be losing member Carol Warnimont and Brett Calvert will be returning for a five-year term. Calvert had previously been an alternated member. Chuck Ore will be returning as an alternate member for a one-year term. The commission is in need of another member and alternate member.

The proposed slates of the board and commission were unanimously approved.