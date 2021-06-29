The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education is asking voters to make its income tax permanent.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board passed a resolution to place its 0.50% income tax on the Nov. 2 ballot and ask for a renewal for a continuing time.
The tax expires in 2022. It collected around $3.76 million this fiscal year and $3.96 million in fiscal year 2020.
The amount on the resolution is $3.64 million.
The board could choose to ask voters to continue to support the tax for five years, or go out any length of time. Or they could make it a continuing, or permanent tax.
“We’ve talked about how important this is and how necessary it is for planning purposes and budgeting purposes,” said board President Norm Geer.
A continuing tax frees up money in the general fund that otherwise would need to be kept in reserve in the event of an economic downturn or the loss of a temporary levy, financial adviser David Conley, of Rockmill Financial, said earlier this month.
The community in April 2020 approved for a continuing time a 1.35-mill substitute tax which took the place of a $1 million emergency levy and a 4.2-mill property tax. Both had been on five-year renewal cycles.
The last time this income tax came before voters, it was approved by 74.96% of voters.
Also at the meeting, the board increased the cost of adult meals, to $3.50 for elementary adult meals (up 55 cents); $3.75 for secondary adult lunches (up 80 cents); $4 for secondary premium adult lunches (up 80 cents); $2.25 for elementary adult breakfast (up 70 cents); and $2.50 for secondary adult breakfast (up 60 cents).
Student meal prices will remain unchanged.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Accepted a number of resignations, from intervention specialists Danae Hart, Alyssa Witt and Anna (Leitner) Wetzel, all effective Aug. 3, and Anna Belle Hawkins, effective Aug. 20; middle school math teacher Brenah Rohrbacher, effective Aug. 1; and high school English teacher Leigha Haller, effective Aug. 3.
• Added new staff for this fall, including Kayleigh Evans and Brandon Ripke, both intervention specialists at the high school; Michelle Crider and Jennifer Nichols, both third grade at Crim Elementary; Lauren Tiell English at the high school; Amanda Grzecki and Nicholas Lutrell, intervention specialists at the middle school; Kellie Lippold, elementary library media specialist; and Matthew Kern, business technology teacher at the middle school.
Kern and Lutrell’s employment is contingent on obtaining an Ohio teaching license.
• Accepted a contract with the Children’s Resource Center for an early childhood mental health consultant for the 2021-22 school, $38,250, paid for by federal grant funds.
• Accepted a $3,000 gift from John Quinn, Katherine Quinn Findley and Thomas Quinn for the Panksepp, Quinn, Sanders & Wolfe Memorial Scholarship.
Additional gifts included $30 each from the Middle School PTO and Kenwood Elementary PTO for the Inspirational Educator Award; $200 from Evans Building & Consulting for the high school FFA; and $150 from Terri Bateson for recess equipment at Kenwood.