A staggering increase in 2020 highway fatalities and driver safety issues occurred during the pandemic.
Rebecca Dangelo, Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 public information officer, was the guest speaker at the Thursday Bowling Green Kiwanis meeting.
“People kind of thought of roads like drag racing strips. We saw a ton of speed. It was pretty staggering hearing from our state highway patrol partners,” Dangelo said. “There were so many incidents of people going more than 100 mph. That just blows my mind. None of our roads should be driven at 100. At that kind of speed if you lose control, you’re not faring well.”
The average amount of traffic in 2020 was down 15% across ODOT monitored roads, she said.
“Last year, in 2020, obviously a lot of people stayed home,” Dangelo said. “Very shortly after the stay-at-home order we were down 50% with traffic.
“Unfortunately, despite significantly less vehicles on the road, we saw a 7% increase in fatalities.”
ODOT is attempting to increase signage, looking at new ways to do intersections and change the communication regarding safety.
Despite their efforts, three types of fatalities stood out: pedestrian fatalities up 29%, intersection fatalities up 33% and motorcycle fatalities up 23%.
Dangelo showed several videos of accidents and near-accidents filmed by ODOT road crews.
One of the accidents took place July 7 on Interstate 475, east of Toledo, she said. Traffic had completely stopped and a semi never applied its brakes before rear-ending a trailer pulled by a pick-up, shattering its wooden sides across the highway before it came to a stop, jackknifed across the road.
“This driver claims he didn’t see our crew,” Dangelo said. “These are things we’re seeing more and more.”
She now includes a safety presentation as part of all of her guest speaking opportunities, where she also encourages the audience to take part in the roadside messaging campaign.
ODOT has opened a website, www.zerodeaths.ohio.gov, for submission of messages for the digital message boards.
“He sees you when you’re speeding,” was a submitted winter holiday season message ODOT used last year that was written by a boy from Bowling Green.
Dangelo also provided construction updates for these Wood County ODOT projects:
• $3 million resurfacing project on U.S. 6 from Ohio 235 to Township Road 133, completion August.
• $443,100 resurfacing project on Ohio 199 north of Cygnet Road to Route 6, completion September.
•$2.8 million bridge on Interstate 75 on Gypsy Lane and Poe roads, completion October.
• $492,000 Route 199 bridge over the North Branch of the Portage River, completion September.