2 people die, 2 injured after touching downed power lines

Posted: Sunday, October 27, 2019 9:43 pm

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's State Highway Patrol says two people have died and two have been seriously injured after touching power lines downed when a car crashed into a utility pole.

The patrol's Elyria post says the car ran off a road in Lorain County around 3 a.m. Sunday and struck the pole. The patrol says the two men in the car were shocked after touching downed lines while walking across the road after the crash. Troopers say a nearby man and woman who tried to help them also were shocked from contact with the downed lines.

Posted in , on Sunday, October 27, 2019 9:43 pm.

