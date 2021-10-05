PEMBERVILLE – The Village of Pemberville wants to put up a new water tower, and possibly do it on school property.
Mayor Carol Bailey attended the Sept. 20 Eastwood Local Schools board of education meeting to ask for permission to do soil borings near the elementary school.
She said that the infrastructure in the village is getting old and they need new pipes to allow for a better water flow. Along with new pipes is a proposed new water tower.
Bailey said the original plan was to put the tower on the existing basketball courts at Memorial Park, but the public was not in favor of that.
She said the space is adequate in the lawn between the elementary and the park.
“Any area over here would be preferable,” said Bailey, who has lived in the village for 37 years and has had four children go through Eastwood schools.
She is asking for the district to gift the land between the park and the school’s driveway, which is east of the building.
“This is something I’d like the board to start considering,” she said.
Bailey explained it was a two or three-year project.
“It’s not going to be a turn-key thing next week,” she said.
Board member Jim Rogers wanted confirmation that the village wanted the entire grassy area.
Yes, Bailey said, and the village would assume responsibility for the land. She said the tower would be 24-feet round and would not require fencing.
Board President Denis Helm said the board would discuss the request and check with legal counsel.
If the project could be done in the summer when school is out, that would be best, said Superintendent Brent Welker.
Helm asked if it would encroach on the playground.
Bailey said it would be between the two ball diamonds and cut into each outfield about 12 feet. T-ball is played on those fields, and she doesn’t see a little kid hitting a homerun, she said.
The village has applied for four grants totaling $800,000: two for the water lines in the village and two for design grants for the water tower and downtown waterline replacement.
Also at the meeting, parents questioned the mask policy in the district and the quarantining of students.
Brytanne Strayer said her son had been sent home on a Thursday because he had been exposed on a Monday. He showed no symptoms or fever and tested negative the following Monday but still must wear a mask.
Basic human rights and medical freedoms are being violated, Strayer said. Children are not dying from coronavirus, and masking children prohibits communication, she said.
Eastwood started the year recommending the wearing of masks, but there are no requirements to do so.
Strayer asked that the board allow parents to make their own decision on whether their child should be required to wear a mask and quarantine.
“This is a topic of conversation every time we meet,” Helm said.
The district is following health department recommendations on quarantining and isolation.
“The number one priority is the health and safety of our kids. (This policy) may not be perfect but that is what we do,” he said.
“As a school board, we are required by law to cooperate with the department of health,” Rogers said.
The district does not decide who to quarantine, that is up to the health department, he said. “I sympathize with what you are saying,” he said.
“I’m here because I want to push back on the health department protocols,” Strayer said, explaining that a student with no fever or symptoms can be kept out of school.
“It’s really, really hard on parents and extra hard on the kids because they’re being segregated,” said Lauren Reichow.
“Parents have to understand we’re working with the health department as much as we can,” Welker said.