Pemberville’s Festival of Trees seeking decorators

PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville-Freedom Area Historical Society is will hold the annual Festival of Trees on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. at the opera house.
The theme is Making Seasons Bright, featuring a festival of color.
Posted: Friday, October 11, 2019 12:30 pm
Posted in News, Local News on Friday, October 11, 2019 12:30 pm.
