Over a dozen emergency vehicles will line the entrance to Wood County Hospital tonight to say thanks to health care workers on the front lines.
Shelly Vajen, a member of the Pemberville Fire Department and secretary of Wood County Firefighters Association, is organizing the salute.
"It's something to show a little appreciation," Vajen said.
Departments will start to gather around 6 p.m., lining up on West Wooster Street and leading up to the hospital entrance.
They are expected to catch one shift leaving the hospital and one coming on, Vajen said. She also hopes the lighted site will cheer patients.
Departments expected to participate are Pemberville, Bowling Green, Weston, Middleton Township, Washington Township, Mid County 120, Hoytville and North Baltimore.