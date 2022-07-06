A Pemberville man who was placed on community control after robbing a Bowling Green convenience store was back in court after admitting to using cocaine.
Joshua Cox, 26, was brought from the jail Tuesday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
On Nov. 30, he was placed on community control for five years after pleading guilty to robbery.
On May 23, a community control violation was filed after Cox was charged with drug abuse in Toledo Municipal Court.
On May 24, during an appointment with adult probation, he admitted to using crack cocaine.
Cox was arrested that day and has been in jail on a $30,000 bond.
Reger granted a request from public defender Sara Roller to place Cox on an own recognizance bond and transfer him to the Zepf Recovery House in Cygnet.
Reger said conditions of his new bond include that he continues to reside at the recovery house and that he follows all the rules and treatment.
His next court appearance is Oct. 4.
Cox was indicted in August for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
In October, Cox pleaded guilty to the amended charge of robbery, a second-degree felony. The second charge was dismissed.
On July 13, 2021, Cox entered Circle K at 1602 E. Wooster St. and held a knife to the clerk and demanded money. He left the store with two cans of beer. A search warrant of his home found the clothing he was wearing at the time of the robbery – ascertained through video surveillance — hidden in the drop ceiling tiles in his bedroom.
According to court documents, when questioned, Cox confessed to the robbery.
Video surveillance of the incident showed Cox apologized to the clerk for what he was doing.
Reger sentenced Cox to five years of community control and ordered him to enter and complete the SEARCH program held at the NorthWest Community Corrections Center.
Cox also had to enter and complete chemical dependency and substance abuse treatment and mental health counseling.
Reger reserved an eight-year definite prison sentence and 12 years indefinite if Cox violated the terms of community control.