A Pemberville man will serve 12 months in prison for abduction and domestic violence.
Brett Rahe, 36, formerly of Bradner, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He was in October for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
In return for his guilty plea, the charge of assault was dismissed.
Both the defense and prosecution recommended a prison sentence of 12 months for each charge, to be served concurrently.
According to Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa Blackburn, on Sept. 14, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the 11000 block of Pemberville Road, Bradner. The victim said the defendant grabbed her by the neck and held her to the bed. He also prevented her from leaving the home.
The victim said he also pushed her down, grabbed her hair and threw her around, Blackburn said.
Rahe has a prior domestic violence charge against the victim, she said.
Defense attorney Albert Potter said the victim is not asking for a prison term.
Randall Rahe spoke on behalf of his son.
He said he runs a small business with his two sons, but unexpectedly lost one a month ago.
“Now this includes another one. I ask that you be lenient,” he said.
Rahe said he used bad judgment at the time of the offense.
“I will take this time to fix myself and get home to my kids,” he said.
“Domestic violence is always a serious matter,” Mack said, adding the victim suffered serious physical and psychological harm.
She said that Rahe has previously served a prison term and has not responded favorably to previously-imposed sanctions.
“It is very concerning to the court. … I’m very concerned for her safety,” Mack said about the victim.
She said that she did not have to follow the recommendations and could impose a sentence of 36 months for each charge, to be served consecutively, for a total of six years.
Mack sentenced Rahe to 12 months on each count in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, to be served concurrently.
He will be placed on post release control for three years upon his release.