A Pemberville man has been sentenced to prison for domestic violence.
Zachary Ringler, 34, pleaded guilty in July to two counts of domestic violence.
He was indicted in February on three counts of domestic violence, all fourth-degree felonies, after striking female family members after drinking.
In return for the guilty plea, the third count was dismissed and the state declined to recommend a sentence, said Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Brian Boos.
Ringler appeared Sept. 21 in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Make.
Defense attorney Elizabeth Geer-Fry said her client has completed a month-long stay in an alcohol treatment program in Fremont and does wear an alcohol detection monitor, which has shown no violations during that time.
He is now getting outpatient and group counseling, she said.
“He’s made some serious changes in his life so that he doesn’t go back to alcohol,” Geer-Fry said.
Every single previous infraction has related to alcohol, she added.
“When he drinks, he starts using his hands and … he hurts those closest to him,” she said.
The three family members tied to the charges support her client, she said, and have seen a drastic change in his behavior since he has received treatment.
The counseling help he is now receiving includes a support group made up of friends he grew up with who also have had similar issues with alcohol and drug abuse.
“They are a support system for him,” Geer-Fry said.
She suggested probation to allow him to continue treatment.
“Alcohol got the best of me and I realized that’s not the way I want to go about life,” Ringler said.
He has been in contact with high school friends, including two who have been sober for five years, and is applying himself to treatment this time.
“I’m a good guy, I just screwed up with alcohol. That’s not the person I want to be.”
He said treatment has opened up new doors.
“Alcohol isn’t going to get me anywhere.”
“It’s gotten you here,” Mack said.
She pointed out the victims suffered serious harm and he has a previous conviction of domestic violence.
That conviction was in December 2019 in Perrysburg Municipal Court and he was on community control at the time of this offense.
Mack said recidivism was likely as he has had a history of criminal convictions and has demonstrated a pattern of alcohol abuse.
“Looking at your record, you are no stranger to the criminal justice system,” she said.
The offenses appear to be escalating, she added, and she does not think Ringler is amendable to community control sanctions.
“I think you terrorize people who love you the most.”
Mack sentenced Ringler to 16 months for each charge, to be served consecutively for a total of 32 months.
She told Ringler the consecutive sentences were necessary to protect the public of future crimes as well as punish him.
Upon release from prison, he may be subject to three years post-release control. If violated, he could be sent back to prison
Ringler was remanded to the jail to await transport to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.