Charges against a Pemberville man accused of being in possession of a stolen handgun have been dismissed.
Joshua McGowan, 34, was indicted in November for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
After speaking with the Luckey police chief, the charges of receiving stolen property and improperly handling a firearm were dismissed, said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Romaker.
McGowan pleaded guilty to the remaining charge of having weapons while under disability.
According to Romaker, on Nov. 16, a Luckey police officer was patrolling in the area of Luckey Road south of Locust Street. The officer noted a vehicle with one headlight and no license plate.
Upon stopping the vehicle and speaking to the defendant, the officer noticed the smell of marijuana, Romaker said. As he asked McGowan to get out of the vehicle, the officer noticed a handgun in the driver’s side door and a search found a second handgun in the back seat.
McGowan had previously been convicted of a felony, Romaker said.
There is a mandatory forfeiture of two handguns: A Sig Sauer .22 caliber and a Haskell .45 caliber, he added.
The indictment said McGowan had cause to believe the Haskell belonged to another person and had been obtained by theft.
Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger said the sentence could be up to 36 months in prison but that is not presumed. Alternatively, he could impose a sentence of up to five years community control and 180 days in jail, he said.
Sentencing will be May 18.