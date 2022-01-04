A Pemberville man was taken to jail after two firearms were reportedly found in his vehicle after a traffic stop.
On Friday at 9 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division officers stopped Andrew Feasel, 32, in the 800 block of South Main Street for having expired registration.
Upon the officer’s approach, Feasel reportedly opened the door and said his window did not work.
The officer immediately observed a 1911-style handgun sitting in the driver’s side door pouch.
When asked if he had a concealed carry license, Feasel replied “yeah, it’s called the Constitution, sir,” according to the police report.
Feasel pointed to the center console of his van when asked if there were any other weapons in the vehicle.
Police found a .45 caliber Rock Island Armory M1911, which had eight rounds in the magazine but no bullets in the chamber, and a 9 mm Beretta PX4 Storm, which was loaded with one round in the chamber and 16 rounds in the magazine.
Police ran Feasel’s license and confirmed he did not have a concealed carry permit.
Feasel was arrested for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and was taken to jail.
He was released Monday on an own recognizance bond.