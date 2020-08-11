A man accused of striking two family members has pleaded guilty
Zachary Douglas Ringler, 34, Pemberville, was indicted on three counts of domestic violence after knowingly causing harm to a family member on Feb. 4.
He changed his plea to guilty on July 27 to the first two counts with the third being dismissed at sentencing.
In exchange for the plea, the state will decline to make a recommendation for sentencing, Assistant Prosecutor Brian Boos told Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Molly Mack.
Mack said that both offenses are felonies of the fourth degree and sentences could be up to 18 months on each charge and be served consecutively.
Boos said that Ringler caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.
On Feb. 4 on Elmore Road, Ringler had been drinking. When a family member attempted to wake him up and tell him it was time to leave for rehab, Ringler struck her in the noise and ripped out some hair.
He also struck another family member on the left cheek and pushed her down.
Boos said Ringler previously had pleaded guilty or been convicted of domestic violence in Perrysburg Municipal Court.
Mack pointed out if Ringler has another domestic violence charge, the severity would become a felony of the third degree.
Sentencing was set for Sept. 21.