PEMBERVILLE — There will be one opening on the Pemberville Public Library Board of Trustees to serve a term starting Jan. 1.
The trustees serve a term of seven years and are appointed by the board of education of the Eastwood Local School District.
Interested persons must be a resident of the Eastwood Local School District and should send a letter of interest to the Pemberville Public Library Board of Trustees by Dec. 7 either by mail to P.O. Box 809 Pemberville, Ohio 43450, or by email to slang@seolibraries.org (include subject “Board of Trustees Opening”).
For more information, contact Library Director Susan Titkemeierat 419-287-4012 or by email at slang@seolibraries.org.