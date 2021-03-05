PEMBERVILLE — Cue the funnel cakes, rides, animals and kiddie parade.
The Pemberville Free Fair is a go for this summer.
In a Friday Facebook post, organizers announced that the fair will happen Aug. 19-21.
“Depending on guidelines that will be released by the state, the fair may look or feel different then in past years,” the post stated. “The fair board and our amazing volunteers are dedicated in making the 76th fair a success.”
The fair, which celebrated 75 years in 2019, was canceled last summer because of coronavirus. It had been scheduled for Aug. 19-22. It was the first of many cancellations, including the National Tractor Pulling Championships, Black Swamp Arts Festival and Applebutter Fest in Grand Rapids. The Wood County Fair did go on this year in a limited, junior fair form.
At the time of the Pemberville Free Fair cancellation, Randy Jennings, president of the fair board, said it was a wrenching decision.
“It was extremely difficult. We’ve got the longest, continually running street fair in the state of Ohio at this point. And to call it off on my watch, as president, was extremely hard,” he said. “
The fair has been a Pemberville tradition since its birth in 1935. The fair had been discontinued for a few years but then was revived in 1948.
Started by members of the American Legion, the fire department and the civic club, the fair has evolved over time. It originally started as a rodeo.