Pemberville Free Fair: It’s in the blood

75th Pemberville Free Fair Commemorative U.S. Postal Service Cancellation

Stop by the post office all four days of the fair to receive a specially-designed postal cancellation on a postcard or letter with postage purchase.

Postcard costs 35 cents for a stamp. A letter is 55 cents for a stamp.

Representatives from the post office will be at the fairgrounds from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday after the Grand Parade to also provide the cancellation.

Purchase commemorative 75th fair postcards at Beeker’s General Store or Riverbank Antique Market prior to the fair or at the Raffle Ticket Tent during the fair.