PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville Free Fair, which just celebrated 75 years in 2019, will be canceled this summer, because of coronavirus.
“Due to the pandemic and what we’re being informed of, it’s just not seeming possible to meet requirements to host an event of this magnitude,” said Todd Sheets, who helps organize the annual event in the village.
“We’re thinking just for the safety of all involved and it’s uncertain, so it’s better to pass,” he said.
It had been scheduled for Aug. 19-22.
Pemberville Mayor Carol Bailey, who books the entertainment for the fair, said canceling is the right decision.
“My biggest concern is keeping the rides clean and keeping people far enough away,” she said. “I think it’s the right decision. It’s a hard decision. It’s an awful decision.
“It’s so sad, but we are living in history right now,” Bailey said. “Nobody has the right answers for anything.”
Randy Jennings, president of the fair board, said it was a wrenching decision.
“It was extremely difficult. We’ve got the longest, continually running street fair in the state of Ohio at this point. And to call it off on my watch, as president, was extremely hard,” he said. “It’s a tough call, but given the parameters of what we feel still is going to be in effect, we just don’t have the capabilities of being able to keep people 6 feet away from each other.”
Sheets said that they were not told or directed to cancel the fair.
However, organizers believe they could not have it when taking into consideration social distancing guidelines, he said.
Organizers had been in touch with Ohio Department of Health, Sheets said.
“They are not saying we cannot have the fair, but they are laying down the guidelines,” he said. “We don’t have a fence or a controlled environment, which we’ve always touted as a plus.”
There are many concerns, Sheets said.
They include waiting in lines for rides, eating at concession stands, showing rabbits, scrambling for swine, listening to a concert and watching the kiddie and grand parades.
A decision sooner, rather than later, was necessary, Jennings said.
“We didn’t want to get a whole lot of deposit money of the things that are required to put a fair together,” he said. “It just becomes a whole lot more of a nightmare to refund everybody’s money.”
There’s too much uncertainty at this point, he said.
“We’d rather err on the side of safety,” Jennings said. “We’ll have some disappointed people this year, but hopefully we’ll see everyone happy and healthy next year.
“We just don’t want to take the risks of putting anybody’s health in jeopardy.”
Sheets said people may be disappointed by the early decision, but the call must be made.
“Some people will applaud and others will be angry or upset,” Sheets said.
He said this fair may be the first to cancel, but he doubts it will be the last.
“I think you’ll see some similar decisions being made with county fairs and such,” he said.
The fair has been through hardships before, Sheet said, and will come back strong next year.
“The fair is in a good spot financially. We’ll be a good steward and try to put on a good show in 2021.”
The fair has been a Pemberville tradition since its birth in 1935. Last year was the 75th anniversary — the fair was discontinued for a few years but then was revived in 1948.
Started by members of the American Legion, the fire department and the civic club, the fair has evolved over time. It originally started as a rodeo.
Bailey said the free fair, which annually reunites Pemberville people like a homecoming and signals the end of summer, will be missed.
“I’m sad. It is a watermark of the village and it’s a watermark of the summer and this year it’s gone,” she said. “But we’ll be back.”