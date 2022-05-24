A Pemberville man has been indicted for accepting payment for a construction project he allegedly never started and did not provide a refund.
A Wood County grand jury on May 18 indicted David E. Salley, 41, for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony.
On Nov. 16, he allegedly deprived an elderly Bowling Green couple of $4,582 in cash through deception.
The couple told police they paid Salley for construction supplies with the understanding he would complete work on their front porch. Work was supposed to start Jan. 22 but Salley reportedly did not show, and no supplies were ever delivered. The couple said they were unable to contact Salley using the phone number provided because he had changed his number by that time.
They were eventually able to make contact and agreed to meet on Feb. 22, at which time Salley told them if work was not completed by March 23, he would provide a full refund. On Feb. 25, Salley reportedly contacted the couple and told them he would not be doing the project. When March 23 arrived and there was no refund, the couple contacted the police.
When contacted by police, Salley said he did not have the money to issue the refund.
The grand jury presented 20 bills of indictment, including:
Isaac John Rider, 23, Bowling Green, for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. On April 21 in the 100 block of Ridge Street, he was stopped by a Bowling Green Police Division officer. Upon approach of the vehicle, the officer detected an odor or raw marijuana and ordered the driver, later identified as Rider, out of the vehicle. As officers moved to the trunk of the 2005 Mazda 3 for the search, they discovered a female in the space. She stated she willingly entered the trunk and Rider knew she was in the trunk. Rider stated he did not know she was there and he did not know how she ended up there. It was discovered that the woman, also from Bowling Green, has a protection order in place against Rider, of which he was aware.
Rider previously had pleaded guilty to violation of a protection order on April 11 in Bowling Green Municipal Court.
Brandon Lee Keel, 19, Toledo, for theft, a fifth-degree felony; and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On Feb. 28 in the 7800 block of Caple Boulevard, Northwood, he allegedly cut a catalytic converter from a 2010 Land Rover. Security personnel at the business where the Land Rover was parked downloaded video of the parking lot and captured the license plate of a Chevy Impala that parked next to the alleged victim’s vehicle. The video shows the Impala’s driver climbed underneath the Land Rover, cut off the catalytic converter, place it in his car and drive off. The owner of the vehicle said if he had to guess, it was Keel who was driving the Impala. Keel’s mother invoked her 5th Amendment rights when asked to meet with police. Police also were investigating a stolen vehicle that also happened Feb. 28 at the same location as the catalytic converter theft. The victim of the car theft provided police with a video of the man later identified as Keel standing out the sunroof.
Tyler S. Halliwill, 21, National City, Michigan, for two counts forgery, both fifth-degree felonies. On Nov. 10 and again Dec. 1, he allegedly forged checks valued at $2,457 and $2,500 from the same account.
Renee A. Marshall, 24, Fostoria, for three counts aggravated menacing, all fifth-degree felonies. On April 13, an investigator with Children’s Service told police she had received messages on Facebook and by text from a woman who claimed to know where the alleged victim lived. A screen shot of a message included “I got your address, phone number I know what your children and your husband look like. Don’t start a war you can’t win. Cause I’ll win first.” Legal custody of Marshall’s children was recently given to another family member. Another investigator also reported receiving threatening text messages from Marshall. When Marshall was arrested at her apartment, she reportedly told police it was a misunderstanding.
Timothy James Houtz, 44, Pemberville, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On May 5 in Rossford, he allegedly struck a household member three or four times on the top of her head with a cell phone. He has previously pleaded guilty of domestic violence in Perrysburg Municipal Court in 2019. He posted $25,000 bond on May 12 and a warrant for his arrest was issued after he was indicted May 19.
Quinston Kincade Brown, 21, Ypsilanti, Michigan, and currently in jail, for assault, a fifth-degree felony, and escape, a third-degree felony. On April 30, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause harm to a sheriff’s deputy at the jail. On that same day, he is accused of breaking or attempting to break detention or failed to return to detention after leave for a limited time. He was in jail after being indicted in June for counterfeiting and a nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest. He was transferred to Wood County from a correctional institution in Jackson, Michigan, on April 22.
Dustin Lee Willmarth, 30, North Baltimore and currently in jail, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. On April 29, Bowling Green police were called to an East Wooster Street gas station on a report of a man passed out in his vehicle. Police found Willmarth in the driver’s seat with his head back, his mouth open and his eyes closed, and they could not ascertain if he was breathing. He awakened and as he unlocked the vehicle door, police allegedly saw him grab something from a cup holder and hold it in his fist. When asked what was in his right hand, he reportedly put his hands together and then opened his right hand and said “see, I don’t have anything.” When told to open his left hand, he again put his hands together and opened his left hand, which was empty. According to the report, the object appeared to be a white powdery substance wrapped in clear plastic, about the size of a thumb nail. The officer grabbed Willmarth’s hand at which time he reportedly opened the driver’s side door and drop an object onto the ground. The officer removed the keys from the ignition before running around the vehicle. He said he observed Willmarth pick up what he dropped and then put it in his mouth.
Brian O’Neal, 53, Lima, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. On April 16, he is accused of taking jewelry valued at more than $7,500 from a Kohl’s department store in Perrysburg. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Jacqueline Jean Dodenhoff, 32, Toledo, for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony. From Aug. 26 to Sept. 19, she is accused of depriving a man of more than $1,000 without consent and the alleged victim is a disabled adult or an active-duty service member. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
Quincy Lavelle Middlebrooks, 43, Toledo, for counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. On Nov. 23 in Perrysburg, Middlebrooks allegedly attempted to cash a counterfeit check from a Toledo business written for $1,854.
Co-defendants Carlos Javier Rolon Robles, 45, and Isis Eilmar Garcia Orona, 19, both of Toledo, for criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor. Robles also was indicted for obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor. On Jan. 21, a Northwood tow truck operator towed a vehicle from Toledo trailer park. When he returned to his lot to return the vehicle to its owner, who was Orona, he found it was gone. Video showed another tow truck enter the lot and remove the vehicle. He contacted the second company and learned Robles was in a truck in the area but there were no records of a vehicle being towed. When contacted, Robles said the car was owned by his daughter and the tow fee had been paid and he had a receipt. Robles had told various people he had paid the bill at three different locations. When asked why he didn’t drive it off the lot, he said Orona had left the keys at home. The lot owner told police the bill was never paid; he never wrote a receipt and does not use receipts; and didn’t give Robles permission to go onto his property.
Zachary Simon Green, 22, of Aurora, Illinois, currently in jail, for illegal processing of drug documents, a fifth-degree felony. On May 6, he is accused of knowingly possessing a forged prescription for promethazine codeine cough syrup and attempted to get it filled, stating it was for his mother, at a Perrysburg pharmacy. When the pharmacist called the listed doctor’s office, she was told they had not issued the prescription. Green was placed under arrest when he approached the pharmacy counter to pick up the drug.
Marzell Middleton, 30, Macomb, Michigan, for identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. On Feb. 1, he allegedly, used or possessed without consent personal identification information of another person.
Christopher D. Hutsell, 24, Lexington, Kentucky, for two counts aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony. On June 24, he allegedly was found in possession of etizolam, clonazolam and fentanyl.
Eyana Michelle Johnson, 50, Detroit, for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. On Jan. 29, she was found in possession of alleged oxycodone in a bulk amount.