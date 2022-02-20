Pemberville is drowning in waterline issues and asking for Wood County’s help.
Mayor Carol Bailey attended Tuesday’s Wood County Commissioners meeting to ask for $4.4 million to replace the downtown water lines. The money could come from the $25 million the county received in American Rescue Plan funding.
The lines are between 60 and 90 years old and often break, Bailey said.
“We’ve had six breaks already this year,” she said, adding that each break costs the village “tens of thousands in labor.”
The cast iron pipes in Pemberville date to 1935; other pipes were installed in 1960, Bailey said. The water lines extend from Ohio 105 to the south, College Avenue to the north, Hickory Street on the west and Cedar Street to the east.
“The biggest risk to our village is … the cast iron, and it represents the bulk of the village’s pipe work, which is 51%,” she said. “The bulk of our village is still working on WPA (Works Progress Administration) cast iron pipes.”
The Environmental Protection Agency has asked that the village rectify “this aging pipe situation” in the next five to seven years.
“Which is a near impossibility for the village without help,” Bailey said.
Another time issue is inflation, which could double the $4.4 million cost “in a very short period of time. We’re looking at moving up to $8.8 million if we don’t get on this.”
The village also needs a new water tower in the next few years.
“It’s 87 years old and it’s no longer worth putting hundreds of thousands of dollars into patchworking,” Bailey said.
She believes that the water tower can be funded with grant money or low-interest loans. Also, the water tower should be done after the water lines are replaced.
“We don’t want to blow up all the pipelines with the new pressure from a water tower,” Bailey said. “It’s our goal to get these water lines in order before we put a water tower up. But the water tower is necessary, too.”
Nathan Schultz, water superintendent for the village, said there have been 85 water line breaks since 2009.
Schultz said that a 12-inch main on College Avenue was recently updated.
“We have a couple other plans that are shovel ready, one getting ready to go out for bid. We are working on things,” he said. “This would be a great asset.”
Commissioner Ted Bowlus asked exactly how much money the village wanted.
“I’ll be bold: $4.4 million,” Bailey said. “We’ll work with whatever we might be able to get.”
Commissioner Craig LaHote asked if there were any lead issues.
Schultz said there is no lead in the pipes, which would have made other funding possibilities available.
After the meeting, Andrew Kalmar, county administrator, was asked if there was precedent for the county giving a village money for water line repairs.
“Probably not, in this manner. But then again, we’ve never had $25 million from the federal government to spend on such things,” he said.
The county has had other requests for some of the $25 million.
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District asked for $9 million to help with Dunbridge Road improvements. That was approved by the commissioners on Tuesday.
There was another $320,000 for a sewer project on Sugar Ridge Road, Kalmar said.
The Cocoon, a domestic violence shelter in Bowling Green, has asked for $800,000.
The county has also budgeted $400,000 for replacing the air-handling system in the office building. That’s an allowable expense under the ARP, Kalmar said.
“The commissioners agreed … we’re going to spend this money on larger projects that will have a great long-term benefit to the county,” he said.
Kalmar said he believes Pemberville has a real need for the new lines.
“I don’t think it’s up to the commissioners to fund all of their need, but perhaps they can help with a portion of it,” he said.