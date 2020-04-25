PEMBERVILLE — Business leaders have joined together to promote Pember Grove.
Tom Oberhouse is the developer of the subdivision. He is also the owner of the local nursery, North Branch Nursery.
Home Town Realty has sold over 600 homes — this was the vision of broker Denny Henline over 30 years ago. Tami Oberdick, Realtor at Home Town Realty who has had five generations of family living in the area, was selected to sell lots.
Oberdick, a former classmate of Oberhouse’s, said “his dream was to turn what was vacant farmland into a meticulously designed budding community.”
The 42-lot subdivision features a tree-lined entrance and streets named after local trees.
“This opportunity for the community would not be possible without the commitment and vision of local residents Tom and Laura Oberhouse,” Oberdick said. “Tom and Laura wanted the individuals, a part of this development, to have a vested interest in the community. To support this vision, many of the site contractors were locally sourced with a shared passion and knowledge of the area.”
There are no homeowner association fees or set builders.
The lots can accommodate different plans and outbuilding options, with the largest lot being .64 acres. There are corner, cul-de-sac and field view lots.
Pember Grove is in the Eastwood Local Schools district. The lots will be some of the first in the area to receive high speed fiberoptic internet.
“This is growth that Pemberville has not seen in over 50 years,” Oberdick said. “This new subdivision provides much needed homes with options that are not readily available in the current market and allows buyers to design and customize their dream home.”