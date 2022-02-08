LUCKEY — The Peloton site will have a purpose, according to the director of Wood County Economic Development.
Wade Gottschalk said that most likely a roof will be put on the Troy Township building, which is in progress, and it will be marketed to someone else.
“We still think that is a great site,” he said Tuesday after news broke that Peloton is “winding down” work on the $400 million plant that would have employed 2,200.
Gottschalk said that the county’s partners, including the state and Regional Growth Partnership, which is a privately led economic development group, would be involved in marketing the site.
“Obviously, we would have loved to have the Peloton plant come to fruition,” Gottschalk said. “It was a great project.
“It was a national search project that Wood County won,” he said. “It shows that the team we have here can get those projects.”
The 1-million-square-foot Peloton facility is on 200 acres just north of the Home Depot Distribution Center on Pemberville Road. It was expected to open in 2023, creating 2,174 jobs and a $138 million payroll.
The site is attractive to business, Gottschalk said, with utilities in place, a dual rail line on the western boundary and access to other transportation.
“It’s zoned, it’s ready to go,” he said. “It’s got everything in place that companies are looking for.”
The county did not put any money up front for the Peloton project, Gottschalk said.
The Peloton enterprise zone tax abatement deal would have given $389,000 a year for 15 years to Eastwood Local Schools and $43,000 annually to Penta Career Center in Perrysburg.
Eastwood Superintendent Brent Welker said any new developer could continue the abatement or choose to pay the property tax on future development.
If the choice is to pay the taxes, what Eastwood gets will depend on the value of the property and that could be more or less than the agreed-upon abatement, Welker said.
Matthew Brinker, chairman of the Troy Township Trustees, said that he didn’t want to comment until he had more details.
On Tuesday, the co-founder of Peloton stepped down as chief executive after an extended streak of tumult at the exercise and treadmill company, which will also cut almost 3,000 jobs.
John Foley first pitched the idea for Peloton in 2011, hoping to disrupt the industry. He will give up the CEO position and become executive chair at Peloton Interactive Inc.
Barry McCarthy, who served as CFO at Spotify as well as at Netflix, will take over as CEO, the company said Tuesday.
Shares surged more than 30% in mid-day trading on Tuesday on the moves, despite Peloton reducing its annual outlook for sales and subscriptions and reporting a big loss for its fiscal second quarter.
Peloton has been on a wild ride for the past two years during the pandemic. Company shares surged more than 400% in 2020 amid COVID-19 lockdowns that included gyms. Nearly all of those gains were wiped out last year as the distribution of vaccines sent many people out of there homes and back into gyms.
Peloton’s initial success also created competition, with companies peeling away customers by selling cheaper bicycles and exercise equipment. High-end gyms also jumped into the game, offering virtual classes that once were Peloton’s biggest draws. All the while, Peloton misjudged the slowing demand and kept churning out its products.
“The problem for Peloton isn’t that it has a bad product. Nor is it that there is no demand for what it sells,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail in a note published Tuesday. “The central problem is one of hubris and bad judgment. Peloton incorrectly assumed that the demand created by the pandemic would continue to curve upward.”
In a conference call with analysts on Tuesday, Foley acknowledged that the company expanded its operations too quickly and overinvested in certain areas of the business.
“We own it. I own it, and we are holding ourselves accountable,” said Foley, noting he will be working closely with the new CEO. “That starts today.”
Peloton has had to address previous missteps. In May, it halted production of its Tread+ treadmills, after recalling about 125,000 of them less than a month after denying they were dangerous. One was linked to the death of a child, while others were linked to 29 injuries. Last August, the company cut the price of its main stationary bike — the product that was the cornerstone of its original popularity — by $400 because of slower revenue growth.
Peloton also found itself entangled in a marketing debacle last month. Its stationary bike was used in the first episode of “Sex and the City” spinoff “And Just Like That,” but not in a flattering way. One of the characters, Mr. Big, dropped dead after a ride on a Peloton. The company reportedly knew about the product placement but not the plot line, leaving it scrambling to respond to the negative attention.
And last week, there were reports that Amazon or Nike might buy the company. Those that pushed for the sale of Peloton continued to do so this week, with activist investor Blackwells Capital asking again for the company to be sold despite the change in leadership, pointing to “the mismanagement of the company by John Foley, the poor governance and board composition and the rationale for immediately commencing a sale process.”
But a sale is not assured.
“I think the moves, as a whole, do not signify that Peloton is throwing in the towel. I believe this means they are going to slim down, refocus, and stay independent,” said Raj Shah, North America lead for tech, media, and telecom at digital consulting firm Publicis Sapient.
Others maintain the change-up means a sale is more likely to occur: “We believe Foley leaving makes it more likely that Peloton ultimately sells the company and the board clearly has major decisions to make in the days/weeks/months ahead,” wrote Wedbush analysts Daniel Ives and John Katsingris.
Also on Tuesday, Peloton announced that it was cutting 2,800 jobs, including approximately 20% of corporate jobs at the New York City company. The instructors who lead interactive classes for Peloton will not be included in cuts, nor will the content that the company relies on to lure users.
Peloton said it is winding down the development of its Peloton Output Park in Troy Township. It will also reduce its owned and operated warehousing and delivery locations and will instead ramp up its third-party relationships.
Peloton is looking to reduce its planned capital expenditures for this year by about $150 million. The restructuring program is expected to result in approximately $130 million in cash charges related to severance and other exit and restructuring activities and $80 million in non-cash charges. The majority of the charges will be recorded in fiscal 2022.
The company also slashed its full-year sales outlook and now expects a range of $3.7 billion to $3.8 billion. That’s down from a prior range of $4.4 billion to $4.8 billion, which it announced last November. It originally had expected $5.4 billion.
Peloton anticipates it will finish the year with roughly 3 million connected fitness subscribers, compared with previous estimates of 3.35 million to 3.45 million.
Peloton reported a net loss of $439.4 million, or $1.39 per share for its fiscal second quarter, which ended Dec. 31,2021, compared with net income of $63.6 million, or 18 cents a share, a year earlier. Total revenue increased more than 6% to $1.13 billion. Analysts had expected $1.24 per share on sales of $1.14 billion, according to FactSet.
The company anticipates at least $800 million in annual cost savings once its actions are fully implemented.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)