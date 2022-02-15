Peloton may be pulling out of the area, but its building won’t be vacant for long, according to the Wood County economic development director.
“The interest is insane,” said Wade Gottschalk. “I think there’s going to be a lot of interest in that building.”
Gottschalk spoke at Tuesday’s Community Improvement Corporation annual business meeting with the Wood County Commissioners.
Peloton announced last week it was “winding down” plans to open its first U.S. plant, which was being built in Troy Township. The $400 million, 1-million-square-foot facility is on 200 acres just north of the Home Depot Distribution Center on Pemberville Road. It was expected to open in 2023, creating 2,174 jobs and a $138 million payroll.
Gottschalk said he spoke to Peloton officials on Monday and they said they plan to finish the building, then sell it.
“At the end of the day, we’re getting that spec building,” he said. “And because they never got up and running … we’re not dealing with a mass layoff situation.
“We’re basically getting a spec building out of that. And ultimately, whoever buys that, will still have 100 acres of prime land, zoned and ready to go.”
Economic development in Wood County continues to be outstanding, Gottschalk said.
The Amazon distribution plant in Rossford wrapped up construction during the pandemic.
“They had promised to hire 1,000 people initially. There are 4,000-plus today,” Gottschalk said.
First Solar broke ground on a 2 million-square-foot manufacturing facility in Lake Township — just south of their 1 million-square-foot plant — last year.
“When they’re done … it will be the largest solar manufacturing campus in the western hemisphere. We’re really the solar capital of the world,” Gottschalk said.
“The last two years have been very good,” he said. “Even during the pandemic, we never really slowed down.”
Unemployment is at 2.9%.
“We’re now at the lowest level ever in Wood County,” Gottschalk said, adding that records go back to 1992.
His office continues to work with Bowling Green State University’s Center for Regional Development on workforce challenges.
Rex Huffman, representing the Wood County Port Authority and the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, said there are many factors that make the area attractive.
They include a transportation district, location and cooperation.
“It’s never been a better time than, right now, to work in Wood County,” he said. “The collaboration we have now in the county has never been better.”
The port authority is an economic development authority.
“The one critical tool that we have at the port authority is to abate sales tax for materials and new buildings,” Huffman said. “So when you’re building a $600 million, 2 million-square-foot building, there’s a lot of materials in that, a lot of sales tax generated. … To give that incentive to that owner is a big incentive.”
They’ve used this model a couple dozen times, including the Owens-Illinois campus in Perrysburg and First Solar, he said.
Wood County sales tax is 6 3/4%.
“Our fee structure assumes they buy all of their materials here in Wood County,” Huffman said. “Our fee is the county’s portion of that. So we take … 1% of what we estimate materials to be. We try to keep the county whole here in these projects.”
The port authority has also done $5-$10 million of road projects in the last 10 years, Huffman said.
“I’ve got more projects started in February 2022 than ever. It’s not slowing down,” he said.
The next big area in Wood County that is expected to be developed is Dunbridge, mainly Ohio 582 from the village to Ohio 25.