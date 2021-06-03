Around the world, stop in a Peloton store and get a piece of clothing that is only sold there: Peloton New York, Peloton London.
Soon, there will be Peloton Troy Township.
At Thursday’s Wood County Commissioners meeting, Brad St. Louis, senior manager of automation, talked about the $400 million facility that will have 2,174 jobs.
“It will be an aesthetically pleasing building. We’ll go to great lengths for landscape, architecture and there will probably be extensive water features,” he said. “We really want to make this a place where people want to start working, and stay working.”
The exercise company will make bikes and treadmills in Troy Township.
On Thursday, the commissioners approved 100% tax abatement for 15 years for the 1 million-square-foot facility that will be constructed on 200 acres just north of the Home Depot building on Pemberville Road.
The enterprise zone tax abatement deal would give $389,000 a year to Eastwood for 15 years and $43,000 to Penta Career Center in Perrysburg annually. Those agreements have been approved, said Wade Gottschalk, director of Wood County Economic Development. The Troy Township Trustees also approved the abatement.
“We’re excited to hear the news about Peloton,” said Commissioner Doris Herringshaw. “I think the whole region is excited to have you join Northwest Ohio.”
St. Louis, who is from Seneca County, said the Peloton teams spent months traveling to different areas, looking for the perfect site for its first U.S. factory.
“I’m very happy to say it came down to Northwest Ohio,” he said. “We’re very much looking forward to this opportunity.”
The proximity to resources, people, suppliers and transportation made the Troy Township location attractive, St. Louis said.
The 2,174 full-time positions are expected to generate $138 million in new annual payroll.
The jobs will encompass “everyone from factory workers on the floor, to skilled labor and management positions,” he said. “We anticipate beating the prevailing wage in the area.”
The Peloton building will be unlike other factories in style and look, St. Louis said, not a typical “box.”
“This is not that facility. I’m very happy to be bringing this one to the area,” he said.
The groundbreaking will be in July or August with the facility operating in the first quarter of 2023, St. Louis said.
There will be a small store on site where visitors will be able to purchase specialty items.
“Typically, at all of our studios, there is apparel that you can only get at that studio — Peloton London, Peloton New York. So there will be a Peloton Lake Township,” he said.
Some equipment will probably be sold through the facility.
Peloton had spectacular growth and sales during the coronavirus pandemic as people stayed home to exercise, he said.
“There was definitely a massive boost in the beginning of the pandemic. We are still in a growth movement, as we’re wrapping up the pandemic,” St. Louis said. “There’s a lot of confidence from all of our leadership that we will continue to grow.”