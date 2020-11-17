Two pedestrians were taken to the hospital Saturday with suspected serious injuries after being struck by a car in Bowling Green.
At 11:04 p.m. at the corner of East Wooster Street and North Prospect Street, John Hopkins, 54, and Erin Beitko, 51, were struck by a 1999 Lincoln Town Car.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, Douglas Bolinski, Bowling Green, was driving southbound on North Prospect in the left turn lane.
Hopkins, of Wasdworth, and Beitko, of Barberton, were walking southbound across East Wooster in a clearly marked crosswalk, according to the report.
Bolinski failed to yield the right of way to the pedestrians in the crosswalk, turned left to proceed eastbound on East Wooster and struck the couple.
Both were taken to Wood County Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Their condition was not available Tuesday.
According to the report, it was raining at the time and the area was lit only by streetlamps. The couple was not wearing reflective clothing.
Bolinski’s vehicle was towed by Wright Tire and Auto with minor damage to the front end.
The report indicated Bolinski was not cited and Bowling Green Municipal Court had no record of a ticket being given.