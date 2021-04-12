A pedestrian struck by a vehicle Saturday was treated for possible injuries.
Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Anidra Currie, BG, was walking on the sidewalk on the north side of East Clough Street approaching Manville Avenue while Riley Parm, Bowling Green, was driving southbound on Manville approaching East Clough.
Currie stated they both stopped and she believed Riley was letting her go first. She began to cross the street in front of Riley’s 2018 Honda Civic when he proceeded through the intersection.
Riley stuck Currie in the middle of his hood. He stated he did not see her prior to hitting her.
Currie, complaining of soreness to her left thigh and buttock, later called for Bowling Green EMS to be checked out. She was not taken to the hospital.