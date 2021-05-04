A pedestrian chasing down a mask blowing in the wind was struck by a vehicle downtown, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
On Monday at 12:49 a.m., Margaret Weaver, BG, was crossing North Main Street on the crosswalk at East Court Street.
According to the accident report, the pedestrian crossing signal displayed a solid red hand indicating pedestrians should not cross at that time.
Weaver dropped her mask which was blown into the intersection by the wind. She went into the middle of the intersection to grab it and then jogged to the southeast corner. While doing so, she was struck by Alexis Ray, BG, who was traveling north on North Main and turned east onto East Court Street.
Ray, who was driving a 2012 Honda Civic, had a green light at the time.
Weaver suffered a scraped knew and denied medical attention.