A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in November.
Erin Beitko, 51, of Barberton, died three days after being struck Nov. 14 at the intersection of Wooster and North Prospect streets.
The driver, Douglas Bolinski, Bowling Green, has not been cited.
Information on Beitko’s death came to light with last week’s Safe Communities announcement of six traffic deaths in the fourth quarter of 2020.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, at 11:04 p.m., Bolinski, Bowling Green, was driving southbound on North Prospect in the left turn lane.
Beitko and John Hopkins, of Wadsworth, were walking southbound across East Wooster in a clearly marked crosswalk, according to the report.
Bolinski failed to yield the right of way to the pedestrians in the crosswalk, turned left to proceed eastbound on East Wooster and struck the couple with his 1999 Lincoln Town Car, the report stated.
Both were taken to Wood County Hospital with suspected serious injuries and then taken by air ambulance to a Toledo hospital.
Hopkins was released a few days later. Beitko died as a result of her injuries.
According to Sandy Wiechman, Safe Communities coordinator, the case is pending with the city’s municipal court prosecutor’s office. It has been turned over to them to determine if there is enough evidence for charges, she said.
A Safe Communities press released said that its Fatal Data Review Committee met on Jan. 14 and also reviewed the following crashes from the fourth quarter of 2020:
• Sept. 11 on Ohio 795 at Lemoyne Road
• Oct. 30 on Ohio 199 at Ohio 582
• Nov. 6 on Greenburg Pike between Timmons and Bradner roads
• Nov. 14 at Wooster and Prospect streets
• Nov. 39 at Bradner and Hanley roads
• Dec. 8 near 18039 Ohio 25
The Greensburg Pike crash from November has been continued until the next meeting.