FINDLAY — A pedestrian trying to cross Interstate 75 was fatally struck by three vehicles on Saturday. The highway was shut down for four hours.
According to the Findlay post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the pedestrian was crossing I-75 westbound at the 165 milepost in Allen Township at 6:44 p.m.
The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was struck by a southbound 2019 Ford Expedition, operated by Philip Wood, 42, Rochester, Michigan.
Two other southbound vehicles struck the pedestrian.
They were a 2012 Ford Escape, operated by Kelsey Flanigan, 25, Winston Salem, North Carolina, and a 2012 Ford Focus, operated by Lucas Row, 27, Oregon, Ohio.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation. The pedestrian’s identity will be released once next of kin is notified, according to the patrol.
Assisting at the scene were the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Allen Township Fire and EMS and D&D Towing.