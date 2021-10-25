A pedestrian was struck while in a crosswalk in Bowling Green last week.
On Thursday at 9:23 a.m., Cooper Farrow, BG, was stopped facing southbound on South College Drive, waiting to turn left onto East Wooster Street.
Maya Stander, BG, was waiting to cross East Wooster heading north.
When the light turned green, Farrow began making his turn. Stander received a “walk” signal on the crosswalk sign and entered the roadway.
Farrow struck Strander with his 2021 Buick Encore, causing suspected minor injuries.
Stander was taken to Wood County Hospital by BG EMS.
Farrow was cited for failure to yield right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
On Wednesday at 2:10 p.m., a motorcyclist was struck when a vehicle incorrectly changed lanes.
Molly Silveus, Napoleon, had just completed a left turn from southbound North Mercer Road in the farthest left lane of East Wooster Street.
Joseph Spaulding, Findlay, had completed the same turn from the turn lane on the right and was eastbound in the right lane.
Silveus failed to make sure the right lane was clear before changing lanes and moved into the path of Spaulding, who was on a 2003 Honda Shadow motorcycle.
Spaulding took evasive action to avoid a crash, ending up on the right side while sliding down the roadway. He sustained injury to his left arm and was taken to Wood County Hospital by BG EMS.
He was wearing a helmet.
Silveus, who was driving a 2019 Buick Enclave, said she wasn’t aware it was a double left-turn lane, and she didn’t see the motorcyclist in the other land. She was cited for a marked lanes violation.
No one was injured in a roll-over crash Thursday that had a vehicle top down in a ditch.
At 11:19 a.m., Joseph Ghesquire, BG, was southbound on Liberty Hi Road. Charles Kisselle, Fort Pierce, Florida, had stopped at Poe Road, heading east, before entering the intersection.
Kisselle struck Ghesquire, causing Ghesquire’s 2016 Chevy Malibu to spin out and overturn into the ditch on the west side of Liberty Hi Road.
Kisselle was operating a 2004 Ford F-150. He was cited for failure to yield the right of way.