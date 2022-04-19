The City of Bowling Green Bicycle Safety Commission will kick off this year’s themed bike rides with a slow roll, titled Pedal for the Planet, on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Participants should meet at the Simpson Garden Park Parking Lot, 1291 Conneaut Ave. This leisurely ride will focus on sustainability, making stops at Bowling Green State University’s Rooftop Garden, the city’s food waste drop off, and one of the city’s rain gardens.
The ride will begin and end at Simpson Garden Park, concluding with a tour of the native plant garden located at the park.
Rides are free, family friendly, and open to everyone. Each rider is required to wear a properly-fitted helmet and ride a correctly-sized bicycle in safe, working mechanical order.
It is recommended that young riders, who are still learning to ride, participate via a tow behind trailer or child bike seat.
These rides are meant to be more recreational in nature and will travel at a speed comfortable for all riders. While designed for fun and exploration, monthly rides will also stress the importance of safe riding practices and responsibilities of riders while navigating city streets. Multiple trained leaders will facilitate the ride to ensure that all riders complete the route, including providing assistance for mechanical or personal issues that may arise.
Questions about this ride should be directed to Amanda Gamby at 419-354-6222.