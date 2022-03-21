Bowling Green City Council on Monday unanimously approved legislation prompted by an expected pedal bike business in the city.
The ordinance creates Chapter 121 of the city’s codified ordinances, regulating commercial quadricycles, the legal designation for the vehicles.
“It seems like a great place to start, and we can always tweak if needed,” councilman Jeff Dennis said during the Transportation and Safety Committee meeting held prior to council to discuss the ordinance.
During council’s Jan. 18 meeting, Joe Steinmetz, Tiffin, addressed council about his interest in bringing a pedal bike business to the city. Steinmetz has worked for Tiffin Pedal Company, which operates pedal bikes there. The business’ website notes that the vehicles consist of 10 pedaling seats, two non-pedaling seats, and a back bench for two more people, along with a driver. Though the vehicle is primarily pedal-powered, pedal bikes do have batteries to assist in driving up inclines. The vehicles, according to Steinmetz in an interview with the Sentinel earlier this year, are rented out by a variety of groups for various outings and occasions. He said he’s hoping to open his business in the city for Memorial Day weekend.
During council’s Feb. 7 meeting, Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter discussed a letter she had submitted to council regarding pedal bikes, along with recommendations that came about after the city administration, police, fire and Public Works reviewed the Ohio Revised Code section dealing with the vehicles. Legislation incorporating these recommendations was subsequently prepared and introduced during the Feb. 22 meeting of council.
Among other provisions, the legislation requires that the owner obtain a permit and each driver have a valid driver’s license, that each vehicle and driver have liability coverage, and that “any person owning, operating or in physical control of a commercial quadricycle must load and unload passengers from the curb side of the street.” It also includes a prohibition on the operation of the quadricycles from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.; the 11 p.m. time was requested by Steinmetz.
During Monday’s Transportation and Safety Committee meeting, Chairman Bill Herald noted that the state already regulates quadricycles, and that the legislation before council had nothing to do with whether such a business could or could not operate in the city.
“If we did nothing, the business can come to Bowling Green,” he said. “So, what we have before us is, OK, most of the regulations are taken care of at the state level, but it would be a really good idea to have a permit given so that we know who’s doing this and have certain licensing, etc. So if this ordinance passes in its current form, it just adds a layer of communication for the city to what already exists at the state level.”
Resident Rose Drain raised some concerns to the committee, among them how the use of alcohol would be regulated on the quadricycles.
“I have not been impressed in the cities where I’ve seen these in operation, with the behavior of the people” on the quadricycles, Drain said. “It seems as if it’s, do we want our city to sort of have a character of a party town?… I saw quadricycles in Madison, Wisconsin, and it was appalling.”
Herald noted that, according to state law, customers aboard the quadricycle may have alcohol, which they must supply themselves. They can bring with them no more than 36 ounces of beer or 18 ounces of wine.
“They have to bring their own,” Herald said.
Steinmetz, who attended the meeting, addressed further questions brought up by Drain, noting that the quadricycles make designated stops during their two-hour trips to businesses that have sponsored the bike, and said that how and where customers might use the restroom “has not been a big deal” in their operations in Tiffin.
He said he’s seen concerns about potential rowdy behavior and talk of “party bikes” and said “I’m going to do everything I possibly can to make sure we’re not that. Our target market is not college kids,” noting that in Tiffin, where two colleges are located, typically college students shy away from the $25 ticket fee for the bike and the rule that they must bring their own alcoholic beverages. Steinmetz said that 90% of riders are adults from their 30s to senior citizens.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had a 14-passenger college group on there,” he said.
He also said they are mindful of the flow of traffic, in order to both keep traffic moving and to make sure riders don’t step off into traffic.
He also said that no one in an intoxicated state has ever fallen off a quadricycle. He recounted one instance where someone fell, but it was because their foot had accidentally become caught.
“if someone is too intoxicated to ride, we’re just not going to let them on,” he said.
The committee unanimously voted 3-0 to recommend passage of the ordinance to council, with the proviso that “it is an initial best first step” and they may revisit it in the future. However, they did not approve a suggestion by Herald that the committee agree to re-evaluate it in a fixed time period of six months.
“I think if we have problems that are unique to Bowling Green, we’ll be able to identify those problems and make changes if we need to,” said committee member Joel Odorisio, “and this legislation is going to give us a clear understanding of who’s operating in the city. We can make stops if they become necessary.”
During the council meeting, City Attorney Mike Marsh was asked to address specific questions related to alcohol violations in regards to the quadricycles. Among them, Councilman Nick Rubando said he’d received a question from a constituent about who would be the responsible party to check IDs. Marsh said it would be the owner or operator.
The ordinance passed unanimously without comment.