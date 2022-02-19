Bowling Green may have a new entertainment option later this spring.
Joe Steinmetz, Tiffin, is hoping to open a pedal bike business in the city by Memorial Day.
“The hopes are we become very involved in the community,” Steinmetz said. “We want to be a part of as many community activities that are going on as possible.”
The website for the Tiffin Pedal Company, for whom Steinmetz has worked as a pedal bike driver for the past two-and-a-half years, notes that a pedal bike – legally called a quadricycle – consists of 10 pedaling seats, two non-pedaling seats and a back bench that can seat two more people, along with a driver. While the vehicle is primarily pedal-powered, Steinmetz said the bike does have batteries to assist it going up inclines, with the riders taking cruises through the town and neighborhoods.
It reaches a top speed of five miles an hour, he said.
Steinmetz said the bikes have been rented by a variety of groups for a variety of occasions.
“Just a good, fun time for all ages, quite honestly,” he said, noting the vehicles have hosted little league teams, bachelor and bachelorette parties, graduation parties and senior citizens groups.
“It’s pretty unlimited,” he said.
This past summer, Tiffin Pedal Company hosted a wedding party on the bike – after the wedding, they cruised around on the vehicle for about an hour before going to their reception.
Steinmetz said that while driving a pedal bike for Tiffin Pedal Company, he found the business “was just a really neat idea, which is why I started thinking about branching out and expanding the business and going to Bowling Green.”
He said he also works for a company in Tiffin which manufactures the bikes.
“So I’m able to have my hands in both ends of it, from manufacturing and design and what not … and do the business side of the bikes for the entertainment end.”
“We are still kind of ironing out some details,” Steinmetz said of getting the business started, one of which is having a quadricycle manufactured. “So, tentatively Memorial Day is where we hope to be up and running.”
He said the business would probably employ five or six part-time drivers.
“And I, of course, would be up there doing as many rides as I possibly can as well.”
“Bowling Green’s very interesting,” Steinmetz said of what he thinks makes the city a good fit for a pedal bike business, noting he formerly worked near Bowling Green and has family in the city. He said Bowling Green and Tiffin share the similarities of a vibrant downtown with a lot going on, and interesting neighborhoods in and around the downtown.
“While it’s fun to be downtown and be seen on the bike and make stops, especially in Tiffin,” Steinmetz said, “when we cruise the neighborhoods,” people are excited to see the bike.
“Just the layout, the geography of the (city) fits really well for what we do in Tiffin.”
Steinmetz said his pedal bike business would not be a franchise of Tiffin Pedal, noting that “they’re a small minority owner in the business,” and that he’s utilizing their knowledge and know-how, receiving guidance and support.
The bike is fun — and wholesome, he said.
“Sometimes ‘party bike’ gets misinterpreted,” Steinmetz said, saying some think a pedal bike is something for college students “having keg parties and that’s so far from the truth. Hopefully (we’ll) just come in and have a good representation of what the bike is about. Really cater to all people, all ages, all abilities, and just really be a partner with … the city of Bowling Green and private and public entities.”
Steinmetz first discussed the idea of bringing the business to Bowling Green during council’s Jan. 18 meeting. At that time, Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter told council she would look at the relevant state laws governing the vehicles and provide information to council.
She sent a letter dated Feb. 4 to council about the matter, which was briefly discussed during council’s Feb. 7 meeting. In it, Tretter noted the “Administration, Police, Fire and Public Works reviewed the Ohio Revised Code Section on commercial quadricycles and considered recommendations for council’s consideration.”
The recommendations in the letter included registration of operators with the city, liability insurance, and prohibiting the quadricycles from stopping for loading or unloading in market lanes of traffic, as well as prohibiting operation of the quadricycles from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Council President Mark Hollenbaugh asked that the recommendations be put into a legislative form and forwarded to the transportation and safety committee of council for a hearing.
During the Feb. 7 meeting, Councilman Jeff Dennis said he had spoken with Steinmetz, who had requested that the hours of operation for the business be extended from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Steinmetz told the Sentinel that, on a Friday or Saturday night, the final ride of the evening may not be done until around 10:30 p.m.
“It would be very nice to give us some flexibility,” he said.