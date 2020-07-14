Tens of thousands of Wood County jobs — at least 2,731 in Bowling Green and 6,730 in Perrysburg — may have been saved amid the height of the coronavirus pandemic by the Payment Protection Program loan program, according to an analysis of PPP loan data.
The program, administered by the federal Small Business Administration, was designed to support small- and medium-sized businesses by extending forgivable loans that would help cover monthly expenses, COVID-19 safety upgrades and, most importantly, allow companies to avoid layoffs at a time when revenue was falling because Americans had been asked to stay home.
The following link on the Sentinel-Tribune website allows the user to look up individual companies by corporate name, but also by municipality in ranges of loan sizes. Companies receiving PPP less than $150,000 are not listed. Dollar figures were not reported in exact number, but listed in ranges. The largest range in $2 million to $5 million.
Between Bowling Green and Perrysburg, Wood County saw $72.5 million to $177 million in PPP loan distributions. The data was released by the Small Business Administration this week, although exact loan amounts were not provided for businesses receiving $150,000 or more.
Among those recipients was Systems Associates of Bowling Green. The software development company, which creates energy and maintenance management systems, received anywhere from $350,000 to $1 million — again, the exact amount is not available.
Through the PPP program the company was able to save 22 jobs, that are all based in Wood County, but their services are sold worldwide, said Sandy Fouts, treasurer of Systems Associates.
“We had a significant drop in business, because we are primarily in the hotel industry. When we first got the ‘stay at home’ orders we had an immediate drop in revenues and everyone got a 10% pay decrease, which was brought back by the PPP loan,” Fouts said.
“We continue to be affected. As long as our customers are back in business, I don’t think we are going to lose the business. It is slowly coming back. We are pretty vital. The international businesses expect to be back, open and fully operational by Sept. 1.”
Fouts said the PPP was needed.
“The PPP got us through rough times. We probably would have had to let people go because we wouldn’t have been able to afford their salaries,” she said.
The PPP loans allowed Principle Business Enterprises Inc. to retain some 314 jobs, said Tricia Bell, general counsel.
The healthcare manufacturing company that produces absorbent products, which is based in Bowling Green, received $2-5 million in April to continue manufacturing, retain jobs, pay employee wages and expand our leave of absence for those affected by COVID-19.
“As an essential business, Principle Business Enterprises, applied for the Paycheck Protection Program loan to maintain and stabilize our workforce so that we could continue manufacturing healthcare products during COVID-19. The loan provided financial assistance to support employee needs and serve our mission of uplifting the lives of our employees during a challenging time,” Bell stated.
“As part of our corporate values, we serve our customers by being a reliable, quality-driven source of highly absorbent products. Key to this ability to serve our customers is our employees, who we also serve through gainful employment, benefits, skills training, a sense of community, and more. Now, maybe more than ever, it is critical that our small business be able to keep our operations going so that we can retain jobs and provide benefits that serve employee well-being,” Bell stated.
The loans benefited small and medium-sized businesses from many industries, including health care, manufacturing, logistics, insurance and food service.
Even private schools, churches and non-profit agencies were among those approved for PPP funding.
All told, Ohio businesses saw an influx of $13.6 billion to $26.8 billion from the program, totaling more than 140,000 loans.
AIM Media Midwest, the parent company of the Sentinel-Tribune, Lima News and other newspapers in Ohio, which is based in Allen county, received $2-5 million in PPP loans. The newspaper company said the loans helped retain 328 jobs when local advertising declined as part of the pandemic.
This article was co-written in conjunction with staff members from the Lima News.