LIME CITY — Perrysburg Township employees will receive 2.75% pay increases.
The 2022 pay rate for non-union salaries and hourly employees,which was approved by the trustees earlier this month, will match union employees’ pay rate increase.
In other business, First Federal Bank of the Midwest is asking for the rezoning of 40 acres.
The township zoning application notes that a new building will be constructed on a 10-acre section at the corner of Mandell and Glenwood roads, with the remaining 30 acres to be developed as needed.
The request is to rezone from A-1 Agricultural to I-2 General Industrial.
Both the Perrysburg Township Zoning Commission and the Wood County Planning Commission have reviewed the application and recommended that the township approve the application, which requires approval of trustees.
The trustees will a public hearing on Dec. 1 at 4 p.m.
DT Midstream Generation Pipeline requested direction in how to cross roads for extensions to their pipeline. Current roads in question are Thompson Road, Five Point Road, Schroeder Road and Reitz Road.
“All township roads need to be bored,” Trustee Gary Britten said. “With regard to Schroeder Road, you guys just tarred and chipped that. You rip that up, you screw up.”
Trustee Joe Schaller agreed and a motion was approved to require that all four roads must not be cut, but bored for pipeline work.
Trustees tabled a quote for an upgraded security camera system, which was quoted at $60,000, until it could be determined how it might be incorporated into the 2022 budget.
An audit of sick time found an error. Employees had accrued 0.02 of a day extra to sick time, which Walt Celley, township administrator, approximated a half hour of extra time. The downward adjustment in accrual was accepted by trustees, moving forward.
Fire Chief Tom Brice reported on the Fire/EMS fire alarm fine billing for Comfort Suites, following the previous trustees’ meeting.
“They reported to have billed credit cards on several occasions, but most of the time the banks tend to side with the customers and they have not been very successful in collection,” Brice said.
The trustees approved a motion to bill Comfort Suites $600.
“They do place a financial and a safety concern on the township, as a whole,” Brice said.
“I back that because we had to send a message,” Trustee Bob Mack said.
Bob Warnimont, recycling director, reported that there will be a solid waste check coming for $12,500.
Holiday office closures approved for half days on Dec. 23, and 30, and full days on Dec. 24 and 31.
The trustees went into an executive session to consider personnel hiring.