The East Wooster Street paving project will begin on July 15.
Crews will be milling and paving East Wooster, from just west of the railroad tracks to Campbell Hill Road. During this work, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction with intermittent closure of drive approaches, intersections and pedestrian crossings.
Paving is expected to be complete by the beginning of August, but this schedule is dependent upon weather and progress of work. The contract completion date for this project is October.
Residential paving projects, which are being funded through $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, are starting Monday.
The removal and replacement of curbs, ADA ramps and certain sections of sidewalk has already begun, and contractors plan to begin milling streets, next week, in the following order:
Monday: Portions of Frazee, Leroy, and East and West Reed avenues
Tuesday into Wednesday: North Prospect Street
Wednesday into Thursday: North Enterprise Street
Paving crews plan to be onsite Thursday to replace the asphalt. This schedule is dependent on weather and progress of work.
The paving will occur over a three-year period.
In 2022, portions of the following roads are scheduled to be paved as part of this project: Clough Street, North and South Enterprise streets, West Evers Avenue, Frazee Avenue, Lehman Avenue, Leroy Avenue, Mitchell Road, Pike, North Prospect Street, East and West Reed avenues, Ridge Street and South Summit Street.
The contract completion date for this first portion of the project is October.