PAULDING – An speeding Indiana driver reportedly crashed his vehicle while fleeing law enforcement on Saturday. After the crash, the occupants fled the vehicle but were apprehended after an air and land search, according to a news release by the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
At approximately 7:42 a.m., troopers attempted to stop a 2019 Infiniti QX5 for a speed violation, on U.S. 24 near mile post three in Paulding County.
The vehicle failed to stop for the trooper and ultimately crashed while attempting to make a left turn onto County Road 60 from County Road 107.
The driver, Ricky L. Taylor, 22, Muncie, Indian,a was immediately taken into custody while three others fled on foot from the crash scene, the patrol reported.
With the assistance of patrol aircraft, one of the occupants, a juvenile, age 17, was spotted in an adjacent corn field and was apprehended at approximately 9:15 a.m. without incident.
At approximately 1:08 p.m., the two other occupants, Demareyon K. Robinson, 18, Muncie, and another juvenile, age 16, were located in a wooded area along a creek and were taken into custody.
All individuals involved in the crash were treated and released from the Paulding County Hospital for minor injuries that occurred in the crash.
Taylor was incarcerated at the Paulding County Jail and charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Robinson was also lodged in the jail and charged with obstructing official business, a first-degree misdemeanor.
The two juveniles have been released to relatives.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Van Wert County Crisis Intervention Response Team.