PERRYSBURG — The Way Public Library is easing restrictions related to coronavirus.
The 30-minute limit for library visits will no longer be in effect.
Seating options have been returned to the main level.
Computer sessions have been increased to 60 minutes per day per patron.
Meeting Rooms A and B and Conference Rooms 1 and 2 are once again available for groups of four or fewer people.
Special hours for those age 60 and over and the immunocompromised will now be from 8-9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Proper wearing of masks, social distancing, and frequent hand-washing are still necessary.