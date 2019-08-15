Patrol will hold OVI checkpoint in Wood County

An OVI checkpoint will be held in Wood County on Friday, according to an announcement by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
Posted: Thursday, August 15, 2019 11:05 am
An OVI checkpoint will be held in Wood County on Friday, according to an announcement by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
Posted in News, Local News on Thursday, August 15, 2019 11:05 am. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-3568
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]