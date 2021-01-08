Penta Career Center student Lilly Madden, with Rossford schools, sits in the front seat of a donated Wood County Sheriff’s Office vehicle Thursday morning in front of the school. High school students in Penta Career Center’s Criminal Justice program will soon have the sheriff’s patrol vehicle for use in their daily training activities thanks to a donation from the Wood County Commissioners and the sheriff’s office. The commissioners approved the donation of a 2013 Ford Pursuit SUV. The vehicle is equipped with a prisoner cage, light bar, hard plastic seat for the rear, radar unit with radio frequency technology, and an analogue mobile unit. “This is a very generous donation from Wood County and we very much appreciate their commitment to Penta,” says Edward Ewers, Penta superintendent. “Our students in the Criminal Justice program will benefit greatly by having this type of vehicle to help with daily training activities, traffic control and lot patrols.” The Criminal Justice program at Penta is designed for students who want to pursue employment in criminal justice, private/public safety, or pursue post-secondary education leading to employment in a law-related field.
