COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting four fatal traffic crashes which claimed four lives over the Labor Day holiday weekend according to provisional data. The data collected points to the 2022 Labor Day holiday weekend as being the safest since 2010.
Troopers arrested 405 drivers for OVI and issued 1,992 safety belt citations. Troopers also made 221 drug arrests and 94 felony apprehensions. The Labor Day weekend reporting period began Friday at midnight and ended Monday at 11:59 p.m.