The Ohio State Highway Patrol will hold an OVI checkpoint from 7-10 tonight on Wooster Street.
The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.
The checkpoint was announced this morning.