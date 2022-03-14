At approximately 1:44 p.m. Monday, troopers from the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Ohio 199 and Five Point Road in Perrysburg Township.
Richard Armstrong, 85, of Perrysburg, was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan on Five Point Road. Tami Jorgenson, 50, of Luckey, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox SUV southbound on Route 199.
Armstrong failed to yield the right of way at the posted stop sign. His vehicle was struck on the passenger side in the intersection.
Jorgenson was not wearing her safety belt and suffered serious injuries. The front passenger in her Equinox, Magin Jorgenson, 18, of Luckey, was wearing her safety belt and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Both Jorgenson’s were transported by Perrysburg Township EMS to ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Armstrong was transported to St. Vincent Medical Center by Perrysburg Township EMS where he was pronounced deceased. He was wearing his safety belt.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Perrysburg Township Police Department, Perrysburg Township Fire and EMS, VJ’s Towing and Wright’s Towing.