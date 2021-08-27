The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Wood County Saturday night. The location will be announced on Saturday.
The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
Troopers on average make 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat impaired driving. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds you to call #677 if you suspect an impaired driver.