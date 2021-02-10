Distracted driving is believed to be the cause of a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 on Tuesday that sent two to the hospital, according to the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
At approximately 2:04 p.m. troopers responded to the crash on southbound I-75 near U.S. 6.
A southbound Nissan panel van, driven by Adam Beckman, 36, Scott, rear ended a stopped International semi tractor-trailer in the middle lane. The International semi tractor-trailer was driven by Roger Combs, 69, of Moorefield, West Virginia.
The Nissan van was then struck by a Chevrolet Spark, driven by Taherah Rainey, 24, of Toledo.
Beckman and Rainey sustained serious injuries. Rainey was transported by ground ambulance to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo in Toledo. Beckman was transported by ground ambulance to Wood County Hospital and then taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent.
Combs was not injured.
Distracted driving is believed to be a factor in this crash, the patrol said. All vehicles sustained heavy damage and all motorists were wearing safety belts. The road was closed for approximately two hours while the scene was cleared.
The Bowling Green Post was assisted at the scene by the Bowling Green Police Division, Bowling Green Fire Division, VJ’s Towing, Wright’s Towing and the Ohio Department of Transportation.