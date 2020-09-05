TOLEDO – The Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped 191 vehicles during Circle Toledo, a 12-hour OVI enforcement effort, held Friday-Saturday.
The 35th annual enforcement effort is with police agencies surrounding the Toledo Metropolitan area. Included are agencies from Wood, Lucas and Fulton counties. The goal is to increase public awareness of the dangers of drinking and driving as well as to remove impaired drivers.
The agencies surrounding the Toledo metropolitan area cooperated to produce the following results during the 12-hour effort:
6 impaired drivers were removed from the roadways (OVI arrests)
191 total vehicles were stopped
5 seat belt citations were issued
24 other citations were issued