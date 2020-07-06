An American flag waves in the wind before an event that was hosted by the Northwest Ohio Conservative Coalition at Hood Park in Perrysburg on the Fourth of July. Members read the Declaration of Independence and honored a Toledo police officer who was fatally shot over the weekend (see page 5 for story). The coalition is a non-connected political action committee registered with the Federal Election Commission and the State of Ohio.
featured
Patriotic Perrysburg
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Dr. Wojo’ recovers from coronavirus
- Expansion set for Bowling Green subdivision
- A third bike switch has been reported in BG
- Trisha “Trish” Getz
- Active Wood County coronavirus cases increase by 21
- BG woman arrested for domestic violence
- Four-month-old dies in Fulton County crash
- Ohio schools get reopening guidance; capital mandates masks
- Fort Meigs: Shining jewel in county history’s crown
- Drivers treated at scene of crash west of BG
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.