PERRYSBURG – The Patriot Tour will continue its annual 115-day journey across the United States arriving Sunday at Signature Harley-Davidson, 1176 Professional Drive.
The 2021 Patriot Tour launched in Las Vegas on May 14 and will travel across all 50 states through 14,500 miles in 115 days, via motorcycle escort, returning to Las Vegas on Sept. 11. The Patriot Tour is designed to raise awareness and funds for the national veteran nonprofit organization, Nation of Patriots, whose mission is to enhance the lives of wounded veterans and their families.
On Friday, the tour will travel with an American flag to Western Reserve Harley-Davidson and then American Legion Post 295 in Green Springs, where it will then be transferred on Sunday by Pat Dinan to Signature Harley-Davidson.
Mike Kirk will accept the flag in a 1 p.m. ceremony at Signature Harley-Davidson. Kirk, who served from 1978-81 in the Army, is a Glass City HOG Member of Signature Harley-Davidson.
On Monday, escorted by members of the Glass City and Irish Hills HOG chapters, Kirk will transfer the flag to the next bearer at Cement City Harley-Davidson in Michigan. The ride will leave Signature Harley-Davidson at 10 a.m.
All are welcome and invited to witness the arrival of the escort into town on July 18, at the Signature Harley-Davidson dealership. Lunch will be provided while supplies last after the ceremony. To learn more about the Nation of Patriots visit www.nationofpatriots.org.
Donations can be made at any of the tour stops, online or by mail to: Nation of Patriots, P.O. Box 73, Sussex, Wisconsin 53089.
Founded by Bill Sherer in Milwaukee, the Nation of Patriots and its inaugural Patriot Tour launched in 2009. Nation of Patriots provides financial support to America’s Armed Forces veterans and their families. Nation of Patriots is a 501(C)3 nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that is 100%volunteer-driven and gives 100% of all donations directly to veterans in need.
Signature Harley-Davidson offers new and used motorcycles, year-round service, winter storage, parts and a full line of riding gear.