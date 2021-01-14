CINCINNATI (AP) — A Democrat who attracted national attention in 2018 with a spirited challenge to a veteran Republican congressman Thursday joined a crowded field for this year's Cincinnati mayoral race.
Aftab Pureval is among a dozen or so people who have either announced for or said they are considering runs to succeed Democrat John Cranley, who is term-limited from running this year after two four-year terms.
Pureval unseated the incumbent Republican Hamilton County clerk of courts in 2016 in a major local upset and won re-election last year. Pureval, now 38, lost to Republican Steve Chabot, who in 2020 was elected to his 13th term. Chabot beat Pureval in 2018 with 51% of the vote.
Pureval said in a statement that he plans to lead "boldly" with an aggressive pandemic recovery plan.
"This past year has been difficult for all of our families, but, of course, black and brown families have been affected disproportionately,' said Pureval, an Ohio native of Indian and Tibetan descent. "When we build back, we must ensure that all of us have the ability to succeed,"
Among others running or talking about running are two former mayors, several current council members, Democratic state Sen. Cecil Thomas and former Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper. There are no Republicans among the announced candidates so far.
___
Follow Dan Sewell at https://www.twitter.com/dansewell