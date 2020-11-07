An artist and printer, Ian Welch teaches the art of unlocking bigger worlds of creativity using a 130-year-old printing press.
“I just really enjoy helping students unlock their potential and getting them to understand why they have this urge to create. It’s kind of the greatest feeling in the world,” Welch said. “It’s the feeling of seeing someone unlock a bigger world for the first time. That’s what I really enjoy about teaching art, in general.”
He is an artist, a college art teacher, printer and art gallery manager.
Welch teaches art classes at Owens Community College and Monroe County Community College. Last year Welch was also an adjunct professor at Bowling Green State University. Unfortunately, like many art classes, his courses were negatively impacted by COVID-19 adjustments. He hopes to be teaching there again.
“I like passing on this process. And reinforcing with students that there are possibilities you can do with print. There’s also this idea that you can print multiple editions. You can rework images. You can create something with a real surface to it. An etching has an embossment. It has a surface. It has a texture. With traditional drawing you don’t always get that,” Welch said.
He credits the teachers at Owens for showing him this direction for his life.
While an art student at Owens in 2006, he was recruited for a printmaking class, The professor asked, “How would you like to make your drawings better?”
He took it very seriously and transferred to BGSU, graduating in 2011 with a focus on print. He took a year and a half off from school and didn’t have access to a shop.
Missing printing he then went to Northern Illinois University and got his Master’s in Fine Art. There he fell in love with teaching.
When his father became ill, he moved back to Northwest Ohio in 2016 to be closer to him. His father then passed in September, but Welch decided to stay and open his Pegboard Press. Now he prints for other people and teaches printing and manages the Gathered Glass Studio art shows.
“A lot of the reason I call the shop Pegboard Press is because a lot of my images involve tools and family objects. Also my parents’ garage has a lot of pegboard and I originally thought it was going to be in the garage,” Welch said.
The shop has three large cast iron antique presses.
There is a table-mounted large book press that is used by book making and relief prints, the intaglio press and the lithograph press.
The intaglio press was one of the large main workhorse presses at BGSU for more than 40 years. He bid everything he had to get it at an auction.
”The large wheel is a direct drive, where the drum needs to be in contact with the print. It requires a little more muscle to operate,” Welch said. “The press hadn’t been lubricated. There are all kinds of ports and reservoirs. So the wheel was functionally frozen and you couldn’t really move it.”
The press was one he used as a student. He said they would use it only for one project a semester, for the art foundations classes and they didn’t do much to maintain it. He and some fellow artists rehabbed it and brought it back to life.
“That was kind of the motivator for me to open my own print studio. I got the press under the circumstances that this was something that needs to be shared and it needs to be used,” Welch said.
He left the old paint.
“I love the patina. I love the fact that some kid, probably with his first print, got blue paint on the handle. Best guess, probably 1890 or 1900. It still works. You can crank that,” Welch said.
Intaglio is a multi-step process. The big press is used for intaglio type printing, which he describes as any type of etching process.
“You have to pull all the ink out of the engraved line. What that means is you have to soak your paper first, dry it off and get most of the water rung out of it, get it inked up, lay the paper face up,” Welch said.
Most of his plates are copper.
One print uses an image of smoke.
“That kind of smoke, it’s supposed to be drawn out with the windows open. It’s supposed to be the idea of nostalgia and keeping family history bottled up and it eventually escapes … to get the smokiness I actually painted acid directly on the plate,” Welch said.
Unlike a letter press, where the image print surface differs from the background by a millimeter, or two, the intaglio press will catch something like that “smoke” image depth that is so fine it can’t be felt with your finger.
He will also do multiple layers of color. Sometimes he changes the colors, or adds more images. The process and the press allow for a lot of options.
“I love intaglio. It’s my favorite process to work with, just because it allows surface and texture,” Welch said.
He also has a lithography press. Lithography is also a surface printing process, but the blocks are quarried Bavarian limestone.
The properties of limestone allow them to be hydrophilic, or water-loving, then the surface is prepared with a crayon type tool and then etched, to different degrees, with a mixture of gum arabic and nitric acid. The printing is then done off the surface.
“So you draw on it like you would a regular pencil drawing and you get a velvety graphite pencil quality to your drawing. Lithography is definitely a dance,” Welch said, once again emphasizing the process.
“Contemporary printmaking is steeped in academia. You need the presses to do this kind of work,” Welch said.
The press with the big wheel probably weighs 800 pounds. They had to get it up and into the second floor of the old warehouse that is dedicated to art, with the street storefront for the Gathered Glass Studio, in Toledo.
“I was always someone who drew a lot. Printmaking and drawing are intrinsically linked. Printing something gave a more definitive nature to the image. It felt like I was making something really permanent, really lasting and tangible. Don’t get me wrong, I still do drawing, but drawing has always gotten a bad rap as a first step to a bigger image. I hate that reputation, because I teach drawing too, but I fell in love with the process,” Welch said.