Corky Dunsmore is taking the next step in the evolution of her pottery studio and passing it down to Kristy Nicolo, in that ancient, years-long way that craftsmen have always done.
“Craftsmanship, craftsmanship, craftsmanship,” Dunsmore said is the message she hopes to have drilled into her one-time apprentice. “It’s very much touchy-feely. You want people to handle your pottery.”
Technically, she’s selling the business.
Nicolo will be the beneficiary of the old school transfer of knowledge, in a classic master and apprentice format. The women both acknowledge it is not a new idea, but also increasingly uncommon in today’s reliance on high tech business world tools and concepts.
“It’s a sole proprietorship called Elemental Earthworks. Kristy may use the name. More importantly, she gets all the equipment and supplies,” Dunsmore said.
The Bowling Green pottery studio is part of Dunsmore’s house and the shop is filled with shelves of Nicolo’s work.
There are mugs, bowls and jars. There’s a large Greek style amphora. The colors tend to the green and blue ends of the spectrum, brilliant and bright. The earthy whites contrast with browns and blacks. The motifs carved in the clay appear to be straight out of the mind of Tolkien.
The shop could be filled with beer drinking hobbits singing songs.
It all started off with the Society for Creative Anachronism. It’s a reenactment organization built around the Middle Ages and Renaissance.
Dunsmore would bring in groups of as many as 10 to teach a little bit of her trade. Little kids crafted handmade pottery dinnerware next to adults, all with the same not-so-simple goals.
“It’s a very valuable learning experience, to teach someone else to do something, and that’s something I have a lot of experience with in my life,” Nicolo said.
She has a teaching background in youth development and history of arts classes in pottery, before she ever started taking it seriously with Dunsmore.
Dunsmore loves the work, but she is disabled with some chronic pain and spinal issues.
She still occasionally creates, but not enough to do a show. Pottery work is physical labor.
“I can teach it and explain why things work the way they do,” Dunsmore said.
There is some tech in the business. They are working on a website for Nicolo, and Dunsmore is helping her build the infrastructure of applications in information required for modern art shows.
The firing and glazing are described by Nicolo as recipes. A master chef might start with something out of a magazine, or old cookbook, then improvisation and personal style creeps in.
Some of what Dunsmore makes is called Raku, a Japanese glaze that requires less fuel to fire, but turns to glass. The iridescent look is also popular at shows. The other pieces are more standard glazes.
Dunsmore is known for her mugs with carved trees and Nicolo is creating her own mug, too. Nicolo’s are fat bottom mugs, with a reverse thumb, that is different from Dunsmore’s reverse thumb. It’s the carefully crafted nub at the top of a mug handle.
She originally started just teaching Nicolo around 2014.
Dunsmore trained under Edith Franklin for five years during the early ‘90s at the 577 Foundation in Toledo.
“The best way to learn to run a studio is to run a studio,” Dunsmore said. “Edith had broken her arm and needed a helper.”
The physicality of the shaping of the clay requires a neuromuscular knowledge, not unlike that of a musician who intuitively knows that a slight modification of movement will create the perfect shape for that moment.
Dunsmore described how the potter’s wheel turns and creates centrifugal force that wants to move the clay out, but the potter controls it and changes into the useful shape of a desired object.
“There’s a time it takes the nervous system and kinetics in your hands. It’s a control freak kind of thing,” Corky said.
Right now they finish each other’s sentences.
“Potters tend to share, mostly recipes. Because even the variation of the chemistry of the water will shift the chemistry,” Nicolo said.
There’s also the recipe book that has all the glaze and clay formulas. The same glaze will turn out looking completely different on a different clay. The clays, and glazes and their interactions are the product of years of experimentation and building on generations of potters before Nicolo and Dunsmore every sat down at a potter’s wheel.
“She’s my apprentice, but she’s really no longer my apprentice. She’s achieved journeyman’s status. She’s leveled out,” Dunsmore said.
“I’ve leveled out,” Nicolo said, as she continues to apply glaze to yet another bowl.